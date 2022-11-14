It Is Not Just Delhi, THIS Megacity Is Also Reeling With Poor AQI. Details Inside

Experts have attributed this fluctuation in the air quality to the speed of winds blowing from the sea that eased the rising pollution levels.

Mumbai Air Quality Back To Poor: It is not just Delhi which is breathing toxic air. The situation in Mumbai looks grim too as the AQI fell back to the “poor” category on Sunday evening. The city recorded an AQI of 235 which is considered as poor when it comes to air quality. Experts have attributed this fluctuation in the air quality to the speed of winds blowing from the sea that eased the rising pollution levels.

The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Saturday recorded an overall AQI of 152 (moderate) in the city, a drop from 200 to 250 recorded through the past week. Till Sunday afternoon, it remained at 159, but it shot up to 235 (poor) by evening. As per SAFAR’s forecast, AQI will hover around 200 to 218 on Monday.

As per SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, AQI of 0-50 is ‘good’, while it is ‘satisfactory’ at 51-100, ‘moderate’ at 101-200, ‘poor’ at 201-300 . The ‘very poor’ category denotes AQI of 301-400 and beyond 400, it is labelled ‘severe’.

Why Mumbai Is Witnessing Poor AQI

Weather experts have attributed the fall in AQI to sudden weather changes. According to senior scientist and founder project director of SAFAR, Dr Gufran Beig, the monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai, and airspeed has slowed down, which is letting the suspended particulate matter stay in the lower atmosphere for longer hours, which eventually deteriorates the overall AQI.

“The present condition is due to the drop in temperature accompanied by north-easterly winds blowing in less than 10 kmph speed, which favours less dispersion (of pollutants) and hence high AQI,” Beig told The Indian Express.



