IT Sector To Hire 2 Lakh People Soon, Says Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru Tech Summit Latest Update: Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday addressed the Bengaluru Tech Summit and said the information technology sector will continue to grow as well as generate jobs. Gopalakrishnan went on to add that the IT sector will hire nearly two lakh people soon despite challenges.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, who is also the chairman of Axilor Ventures, said the IT industry would grow secularly because investments in digitisation and technology would continue over the next several years. He said this during the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Gopalakrishnan, who is the chairman of the Karnataka government’s Vision Group on IT, added that while there might be ups and downs because the industry followed the global economy, it would be a short-term phenomenon.

“There are challenges…about coming back to the campus, coming back to office, issues related to attrition, moonlighting, etc., but I am confident in saying that the industry will face these challenges and will continue to grow, the industry will continue to recruit and in the near term, I see industry recruiting at least two lakh people,” he was quoted as saying by MoneyControl.

Gopalakrishnan further stated that the industry was expected to grow at 8-10 percent and that, too, on a base of $220 billion, which was not a small growth.

The Axilor Ventures chairman further stated that the march of technology would continue with AI/ML, cloud, IoT Web 3, blockchain, NFT and metaverse and the industry would continue to grow.



