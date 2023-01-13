Home

‘It Should Be Banned, All Of Them’, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das On Cryptocurrency

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has once again strongly given his opinion against private cryptocurrencies.

“RBI’s position is very clear, it should be banned, all of them”, said Mr Das while speaking at Business Today Banking and Economy Summit. “The technology of blockchain needs to be supported”, the Governor added.

Shaktikanta Das further elaborated his point by saying that apart from commonly known dangers of money laundering, terror funding et cetera, there is no underlying in the case of crypto.

“What’s crypto? Some call it an asset, some call it a financial product. There is no underlying in the case of crypto”, said Mr Das. “Anything without any underlying, whose valuation is dependent entirely on make-believe, is nothing but 100 per cent speculation or to put it bluntly, gambling,” he added.

Explaining his point further, the RBI Governor gave the example of a hypothetical situation where 20 per cent of transactions happens through crypto (in India).

Cyrpto masquerading as a financial product or financial asset is a completely misplaced argument. So-called crypto assets have the characteristics of becoming a means of exchange. And most of it is dollar denominated. If 20 per cent of transactions are taking place in crypto that are not issued by central bank, the RBI will lose control over 20 per cent of transactions in the economy. Central bank’s ability to decide monetary policy, the level of money supply, will get undermined. It will lead to dollarisation of economy, said Mr Das.

“These are not empty alarm signals, this can happen,” he added.

On Central Bank Digital Currency or CBDC

“CBDC is a currency system, it’s just like cash. CBDC is also instant settlement … CBDC is going to be the shape of future money … We’re very careful about the trial that we have launched. We’re getting ready for the future,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das



