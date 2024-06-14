Home

Cultural Connect: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi with ‘Namaste’ at G7 Summit | Watch

To recall, Meloni had congratulated PM Modi after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections were concluded on June 4 which resulted in the win of Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ‘namaste’ at the G7 Summit. This is the first foreign trip for PM Modi after becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. He will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian President Giorgia. He will speak alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis.

#WATCH | Italy: Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India participates as an ‘Outreach nation’ in G7 Summit pic.twitter.com/Sqna3AEu9X — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

She tweeted, “Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples.”

India Would do Everything Within its Means to Support Peaceful Solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The upcoming Swiss peace conference for Ukraine also figured in the Modi-Zelenskyy talks held on the margins of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia and the Ukranian president thanked the prime minister for sending a high-level delegation to the conclave in over the weekend in Switzerland.

In the meeting, Modi told Zelenskyy that India believes in a “human-centric” approach. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming Summit on Peace being hosted by Switzerland.

In a post on ‘X’, the Ukranian president said he and Modi talked about the Peace Summit and issues on its agenda and that he thanked the Indian prime minister for sending a high-level delegation to it.

Modi described the meeting with the Ukranian president as “very productive” and said India is eager to “further cement” bilateral relations with Ukraine.

“Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine,” Modi said on ‘X’.











