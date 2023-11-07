ITALICA Unveils India’s First Fully Plastic Folding Chair – Phoenix Folding Chair

ITALICA (PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd.), a leading name in innovative and stylish furniture solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Indias very first fully plastic folding chair – Phoenix Folding Chair. With the tagline “Unfold comfort anywhere,” the Phoenix Folding Chair is set to revolutionize the way we think about seating, offering an unparalleled combination of design, durability, and convenience.

Phoenix Folding Chair by ITALICA

Phoenix Folding Chair by ITALICA is a masterpiece of engineering and design, seamlessly combining form and function. It combines solid construction with elegant design. Crafted from high-quality materials, its lightweight yet robust, ensuring stability and durability. Its attractive ventilated design is available in four vibrant colours, making it a stylish addition to any space. This chair is also space-saving, foldable, and stackable for easy storage and portability. With an intuitive locking system, its effortless to use and low maintenance, resistant to damage. Safety and stability are ensured with rubber stoppers on the legs, protecting your floors and carpets.

Phoenix Folding Chair

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Jangid, Head of Marketing-India, PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd. said, “Our team at ITALICA is thrilled to introduce the Phoenix Folding Chair, Indias first fully plastic folding chair, just in time for the festive season. We believe that great moments deserve great seating, and Phoenix Folding Chair offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality. As we celebrate this season of joy and togetherness, we hope that our customers will embrace this innovative addition to their homes and gatherings, making every moment even more special.“

The launch of Indias first fully plastic folding chair marks a significant milestone for ITALICA. Whether youre furnishing your home, office, or any other space, the Phoenix Folding Chair is the ideal choice to enhance comfort and style. ITALICAs Phoenix Folding Chair is now available for purchase, just in time for the festive season. Unfold comfort anywhere with this remarkable addition to the world of furniture.

For more information, product inquiries, and to explore our complete range of innovative furniture solutions, please visit: italica.com.