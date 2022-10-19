Itanagar’s Hollongi Airport Ready for Operations, Indigo Plans To Connect Arunachal with Delhi

NEW DELHI: What can be termed as a major milestone, the national carrier Indigo on Tuesday successful conducted a test landing of an Airbus A320 Flight at soon-to-be-inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar. According to the reports, IndiGo is planning to launch multiple flights from there.Also Read – This Airline Offers Massive Discount on Domestic, International Travel; Check Fare And Booking Details Here

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu wrote "Glad to share @IndiGo6E flight made a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport, Itanagar today. A milestone moment as we're making every possible effort to ensure ease of travel in our state. Gratitude to all for contributing their bit to improve people's ease of life!"

It’s so satisfying and fulfilling to see IndiGo flight making a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport. Ensuring better connectivity to our people is a top priority of my government. Rest assured we’ll ensure we’ve many more flights from Itanagar.🙏@PMOIndia @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/pcoZ6h3FLA — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 18, 2022

To recall, the stone for the greenfield airport was laid in 2019. It will serve Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh, and is situated around 14 km south of the city centre.

“The critical works required for operating the airport are complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport but a date has not been fixed yet. We expect a boost for the tourism sector with the commencement of flights from this airport,” a Mint report said quoting an official.

IndiGo is likely to connect Itanagar with Guwahati and Kolkata, and there is also a possibility of a direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar in the months to come, another official said to Mint.

“NorthEast is of strategic importance to us. IndiGo remains one of the few carriers who have achieved successful expansion in the northeast over and above merely adding service because of Route Dispersal Guidelines mandates,” Abhijit DasGupta, head of network planning at IndiGo, told Mint.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE KEY DETAILS OF DONYI POLO AIRPORT: