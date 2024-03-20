ITC Bingo! Tantalises Taste Buds with 3 Korean flavour variants launched with a new brand song

ITC Bingo!’s latest offering Bingo! 2X Hot and Spicy Korean-style chips are all set to delight consumers with its three sizzling formats – Bingo! Original Style, Bingo! Hashtags and Bingo! Potato chips. Recognising the Indian consumers’ undeniable love for all things Korean, from K-drama to K-pop and now Korean cuisine, Bingo! is the first brand in India to launch Korean-flavoured savoury snacks.

To amplify the launch and tap into the K-wave, Bingo! has collaborated with popular South Korean singer Aoora, for a new song – Maeun Maeun, which means Spicy, Spicy in Korean. The music video has been conceptualised and developed by Tonic Worldwide. The song is fun, catchy and energetic, set to resonate perfectly with the vibe of the brand. This strategic collaboration leverages the immense popularity of Korean pop culture (K-pop) amongst the target audience, creating a wider buzz around the launch of Bingo! 2X Hot and Spicy Korean-style chips.

The brand is planning 360-degreemedia campaign to connect with the audience. Bingo! will leverage social media to engage users and generate pre-launch excitement. The brand will tap into the relevant online spaces by being present on K-Pop and Gen Z music lineups across leading platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Bingo! will leverage music channels to organically position the song as an engaging content. Promotional spots featuring the song will be strategically placed across movie, music, and general entertainment channels. The brand has also partnered with approximately 15 influencers across regions, including Korean influencers in India, Indian influencers in Korea and food vloggers, to spread awareness about the new launch.

ITC Bingo! has always been at the forefront of bringing differentiated and innovative snacking experience to Indian consumers. It has carved a niche for itself by bringing several ‘industry– first’ products such Mad Angles!, Hashtags! that takes consumers on an adventure of textures and flavours.

Today, consumers are increasingly looking to experiment with products and flavours. Research shows that there is a growing interest among consumers to try Korean flavours and engage with Korean culture. According to the Mintel Report, this is more evident among GenZ consumers, with about 30 percent GenZ females showing interest in new Korean flavours.

Having identified a gap in the market for a Korean-inspired product in the snacking segment, Bingo! Korean-style delivers an authentic taste experience that perfectly blends the essence of fiery Korean-style flavours with Bingo!’s potato chips.

Mr. Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, commented on the launch, “The Korean culture has significantly penetrated in India especially among the GenZ audience. We, too, noticed that our consumers are seeking Korean experiences in snacking. Catering to this demand, we have launched the all new first-of-its kind spicy, tangy Korean-Style Chips in the Indian market. Infused with Korean-inspired flavours tailored to the spice-loving palates of India, we are confident that this range will delight our consumers.”

Spokesperson from Tonic Wordwide said, “This collaboration between Bingo and Aoora is twice as spicy. ‘Maeun’ means spicy in Korean. The new flavour is so spicy that we had to add another ‘Maeun’! As an agency, we are obsessed with the consumer, their behaviour, so when it came to launching a product that is for the GEN-Z, we wanted to do it in their language. K-Pop, is way beyond a music genre for the audience, it’s a part of their culture. The catchy song captures the core essence of the new flavours Korean style. Super excited!.”

The new range will be available across all markets in India in convenient and pocket-friendly packs.

