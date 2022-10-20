Thursday, October 20, 2022
ITC Hotels Sign 124-Key Welcomhotel in Jabalpur

New Delhi: ITC Hotels announced the signing of a Welcomhotel in Jabalpur under a management contract with A.R.V. Hotels Private Limited. Welcomhotel Jabalpur will offer 124 rooms, more than 15,000 sq. ft. of banquet space along with two restaurants, swimming pool, spa and a fitness centre.Also Read – Jabalpur Hospital’s Fire NOC Had Expired; 4 Doctors Booked: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Located at Sagra, the property is just 6 km away from the popular tourist spot Bhedaghat, while also being accessible to the IT Park (1.5 km), Jabalpur Junction Station (11 km) and Jabalpur Airport (24 km). Also Read – 10 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out at ICU Ward of Jabalpur Private Hospital | LIVE

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said: “Welcomhotels are on a high growth trajectory, both in business and leisure destinations. We are excited to bring the Welcomhotel brand from the ITC Hotels group to Madhya Pradesh. Jabalpur offers a healthy mix of commercial, trading, government and leisure-oriented business opportunities and has become a key administrative and business center for the state. The significant meeting and banquet space backed by ITC Hotels renowned strength in food and beverage and hospitality service will impart Welcomhotel Jabalpur an edge in the market.” Also Read – Viral Video: Woman Beats Up Swiggy Delivery Boy With Shoes in MP’s Jabalpur After ‘Being Hurt’

Rajesh Kumar Jain, Managing Director, A.R.V. Hotels Private Limited, stated: “We are excited to be partnering with ITC Hotels to bring the Welcomhotel brand to Jabalpur. With ample tourism potential around the city, I believe that this hotel will give Jabalpur the necessary boost to attract more demand here.”

Designed for those who demand more to make the most out of their stay, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels is the new age traveller’s key to curated immersive experiences that enrich both business and leisure journeys. With an endeavour to provide enriching experiences, the Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels brand is reflective of the warmth of Indian culture while upholding the benchmark service standards that ITC Hotels are known for.

Navanshu Jain, Director, ARV Hotels Private Limited, said: “I have been fond of ITC Hotels when I travel across India and have always felt a strong connect with the brand. I am sure the people of Jabalpur will feel the same warmth about our upcoming property.”





