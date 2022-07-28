ITC Ltd. Sunrise Masala empowers the catering community of West Bengal with Swad-er-Maharaj

ITC Limited’s Sunrise Masala, the market leader in the branded spices category in West Bengal, announced the Sunrise Swad-er-Maharaj contest for the catering community. Sunrise Masalas are a staple name in a Bengali household and known to be a homemaker’s favourite cooking aid by exuding the quintessential flavour and aroma of the cooking styles in the region. Taking this proposition a notch higher the brand has extended this opportunity to the catering community through an engaging activity namely Swad-er-Maharaj. This activity witnessed caterers participating from across Howrah, Berhampur and Durgapur cities.

The brand shortlisted around 198 caterers from the 3 cities, giving them an opportunity to hone their skills and win a chance to participate in the popular Bengali cooking show, Zee Bangla RannaGhor. With an objective to drive the community to showcase their best talent, the brand has provided the participants with necessary aids like apron kit, Sunrise basic and blended spices etc. The caterers were assessed over a period on a 50-pointscale such as the usage of the brand and specialty dishes made using Sunrise Masala etc. Bearing these parameters in mind, Mr Shibnath Hazra of Berhampur who has an illustrious career of 18 years in the catering industry was announced as the winner. He will participate on Bengali TV channel’s longest running iconic show Zee Bangla RannaGhor, wherein he will be bringing his signature winning dish, Chicken Handi using Sunrise Masalas and also share his experience during the Swad-er-Maharaj activity and Sunrise Masala. The show will air on the 29th of July 2022 at 4:30 PM. Additionally, the brand awarded silver coins to 72 caterers for their cooking skills and technique. Sunrise Masala has been the presenter for the RannaGhor show. The platform further aims at strengthening Sunrise Masala’s presence in West Bengal and among the catering community as well.

Speaking about this initiative, Piyush Mishra (Business Head, Sunrise) said, “It gives us immense pleasure to engage with prominent caterers in the city. The catering community is one of the prime segments of the culinary industry that engages people with food in their celebratory occasions of life and double their joy with delicious meals. Through Swad-er-Maharaj initiative, we recognize the skills and efforts of the caterers in West Bengal and enable them to further expand their customer base. With more unique initiatives like Swad-er-Maharaj, ITC’s Sunrise Masala wishes to build a strong association with the caterers of West Bengal and embed Sunrise in their culinary journey.”

For over a century, Sunrise has been enhancing the taste of meals in Bengali kitchens with its superior quality spices, including Mustard Powder, Shorshe Posto, Shukto, and Shahi Garam Masala. With this initiative, the brand aims to not just solidify its presence but also enable and empower the catering community of West Bengal.