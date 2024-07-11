ITC Mangaldeep Unveils heartfelt ‘Dil se Karo Baat, Bhagwan Ke Saath’ Campaign

ITC Mangaldeep, India’s premier agarbatti brand, proudly announces its new campaign, ‘Dil se Karo Baat, Bhagwan KeSaath,’ which translates to ‘Make God your close confidant.’ The campaign celebrates one’s divine connection with God. It illustrates the relationship between humans and God as that of between two friends where heartfelt conversations take place. With this campaign, the brand embraces a new positioning which encompasses a diverse set of lives, rituals, and ways of expressing beliefs.

The ‘Dil se Karo Baat, Bhagwan KeSaath’ embarks on a journey of strengthening the bond we share with God and persuades us to be transparent with him as he is our confidant. This joyful campaign reimagines this connection, fostering a personal and friendly bond with God. Inspired by everyday interactions where individuals share worries, seek solace, express gratitude, and celebrate events, the campaign emphasizes the human need for intimate communication with the divine.

Being ‘an enabler of devotion and a sense of well-being’, the brand intends to be a part of both the grand festival celebrations as well as the prayers we do in between everyday moments. While Mangaldeep is an important part of temple visits, it also has a role to play in prayers which take place on the go, at workplaces, stadiums, and shops, when we are in need. We have grown up believing that the temples are the holy abode of our Gods, but the brand also supports the view that God never leaves our side. Mangaldeep believes that prayers can bring our loved ones together while also strengthening our souls and creating a personal space of calm.

Speaking on the launch of this creative communication campaign, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive of the Matches & Agarbatti Business (MAB) at ITC said, “This campaign aims to illustrate our connection with the God. Through this campaign, we move beyond the idea of God solely residing in places of worship and instead emphasize the possibility of experiencing the divine presence throughout our daily lives. Through relatable scenarios, we showcase how this connection fosters not just a sense of respect for God’s power, but also a sense of companionship.”

To take this campaign to its target set of audiences, ITC Mangaldeep has launched a new advisualized by Ogilvy India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Speaking about the campaign, Rajesh Mani, Group Creative Directorat Ogilvy India said, “Who do we have a heart-to-heart with? Usually, someone we feel really close to. There’s a sense of ease and comfort that we feel. In this campaign, we ask people to speak to that one person who is in all our hearts – God. He is the 24X7 friend, philosopher, and guide. He doesn’t mind how you pray or for how long, as long as it’s from the heart, he will listen. Mangaldeep brings forth this beautiful thought in a slice-of-life fashion expertly capturing the nuances and champions devotion and devotees. This film is a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity that is at the core of Mangaldeep.”



In addition to the flagship TVC launch which will air from the 10th of July in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Kerala, Mangaldeep has a set of social media and influencer activities planned in line to promote this new positioning among its consumers.