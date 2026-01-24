ITC Master Chef, one of India’s most trusted brands in the frozen foods category, has further strengthened its leadership with the exciting launch of Piri Piri Prawns — a bold new addition crafted for seafood enthusiasts seeking a juicy and flavourful snack. Consumers love prawns but thinking they’re complicated to prepare, avoid cooking them at home. ITC Master Chef Piri Piri Prawns solves this by offering easy to use masala mix sachets, that can be added to prawns and cooked to create a delicious, restaurant style snack in minutes. The newly launched Piri Piri Prawns blends the irresistible juiciness of freshly frozen prawns with the fiery and tangy notes of Piri Piri masala mix. This innovation made using prawns which are frozen within 15 hours of harvesting to lock in their natural taste along with two Piri Piri Masala mix Sachets, perfectly balances convenience, taste and ITC Master Chef’s commitment to quality. Rich in protein and ready in minutes, the Piri Piri Prawns are an ideal choice for today’s fast-paced yet flavour-loving consumers — perfect for quick food options or foodie get-togethers. With its easy to cook process, these prawns promise to make every piece a moment to savour. Speaking on the launch, Ashu Phakey, Vice President and Business Head – Frozen and Fresh Foods at ITC Limited said, “At ITC Master Chef, our endeavour has always been to delight consumers with high-quality, convenient, and delicious food solutions. With Piri Piri Prawns, we aim to bring restaurant-style food right into home kitchens — delivering the perfect balance of freshness with flavour. This launch is another step forward in strengthening our non-veg portfolio and driving deeper category penetration.” With this launch, ITC Master Chef continues to expand its range of ready-to-cook delicacies that deliver a gourmet experience at home — from chicken snacks and cheesy delights to now, flavour-rich prawns that promise a deliciously fiery bite. Packaged thoughtfully for modern consumers, ITC Master Chef Piri Piri Prawns pack of 212 gms (including 2 seasoning sachets) is priced at ₹275 & now available across leading retail and e-commerce platforms.