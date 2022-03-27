ITC Savlon launches Savlon Powder Handwash

The awareness of hand hygiene and its critical role in public health is now a well-established discourse globally. But as the fear of the pandemic gradually wanes, affordability may cause consumers to revert to washing hands with just water. ITC Savlon is known for redefining norms and has demonstrated innovative design-thinking approach in responding to consumer needs. In its efforts to address the problem of access, and to make hand hygiene affordable at the last mile, Savlon announces the launch of the new Savlon Powder Handwash.

Priced at just INR 10/-, one Savlon Powder Handwash sachet makes 200ml liquid handwash that provides more than 120 washes. This reduces the cost per use to just 8 paisa, redefining value for the value-conscious consumer. Backed by Savlon’s trusted 99.9% germ protection, Savlon Powder Handwash addresses the issues of hygiene through improved accessibility, and affordability. The Powder handwash sachet design uses ~91% less plastic compared to a 200ml handwash pump. This unique pack encourages consumers to make sustainable lifestyle choices without having to compromise on value.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited said, “ITC Savlon has been relentless in its approach, designing innovative solutions to encourage a hygiene-first lifestyle across consumer segments. The launch of Savlon Powder Handwash in the sachet format at an affordable price marks a major milestone in the brand’s history of delivering value to its consumers. It not only enhances affordable hygiene access to the last mile but also encourages a conscious lifestyle choice by reducing the usage of plastic.”

Savlon Powder Handwash Sachet will be available across retail outlets in India and is supported by a functional film that builds awareness for the format and its value offering. ‘Kitaanuon par vaar, Dus rupaiye mein ek sau bees baar!’ highlights the quality and the value offered at an incredible price point.

Watch the film herehttps://youtu.be/VqRep5W4pCE

ITC Savlon has been at the forefront of this unprecedented outbreak and has been persistent in its efforts to serve the national priority. A key step has been to accelerate innovations that can offer significant anti-viral & anti-bacterial protection that is convenient, affordable and accessible to everyone.