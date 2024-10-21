ITC Sunrise Spices Introduces a New Food & Travel Series ‘Sunrise Bhojonbilashi’ in partnership with Hoichoi

ITC Sunrise Spices, a beloved name in Bengali households, is thrilled to announce its association with the popular regional OTT platform, Hoichoi. The brand hosted Bhojonbilashi Food Carnival on 19th and 20th of October at City Centre II, Kolkata, in the presence of popular Tollywood celebrities and popular singer Ankita Bhattacharya, who captivated the audience with her singing performance on the launch event of its 5-episode series ‘Sunrise Bhojonbilaashi’.

The event celebrated the launch of its much-anticipated food and travel series, Sunrise Bhojonbilashi and launched an exclusive Cookbook, inspired by the show’s recipes, enabling food lovers to recreate authentic Bengali dishes from different districts at home. It was a lively celebration of Bengal’s rich culinary heritage, offering a feast of food, music, and crafts from across the state. Attendees explored food stalls offering a variety of delicacies from different regions of Bengal and browsed handicraft stalls showcasing the artistry of local artisans. To enhance the festive experience, there were fun games and exciting prizes throughout the event.

Sunrise Bhojonbilashi will take its viewers on a vibrant culinary journey through five districts of West Bengal—Bolpur, Purulia, Murshidabad, Bankura, and Kolkata. Hosted by the charismatic RJ Somak, the series will bring local food experiences to life in an engaging and delightful way. The celebrity guests on the show and the quirky mobile food truck ‘Kumropotash’, will add an extra element to the series.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Piyush Mishra, Business Head, Sunrise Spices, said, “We are excited to launch ‘Sunrise Bhojonbilashi,’ a show that celebrates the rich culinary and cultural heritage of West Bengal. This series reflect Sunrise Spices’ commitment to bringing authentic regional flavours to the forefront, resulting in a deeper connection with our consumers. Through this journey of food, we aim to showcase the diversity of Bengal’s cuisine while emphasizing our objective to provide quality and authenticity in every spice we offer. ‘Sunrise Bhojonbilashi’ promises to be a captivating blend of flavors, culture, and discovery, celebrating the true essence of Bengal.”

“We are excited to partner with Sunrise Spices to showcase the vibrant culinary to our viewers in West Bengal. This first ever non-fiction series is a perfect blend of highlighting the flavors of Bengali cuisine and providing entertainment. We believe that this collaboration is a great example of how brands can come together to create innovative and engaging content for their consumers.”, Soumya Mukherjee, COO, Hoichoi said.

The five branded episodes are 18 – 20 minutes duration, each. These episodes will be live on 23rd October and will stream exclusively on the Hoichoi platform. As Sunrise takes a step towards delivering entertainment to its consumers, Sunrise Bhojonbilashi promises to be more than a food show and provide an experience to their audience.