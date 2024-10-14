ITC Sunrise Spices’ unique Spice Art Campaign Honors Womanhood at 66 Pally

ITC’s Sunrise Spices, a beloved name in every Bengali household, marked the onset of Durga Puja with the grand launch of its innovative Sunrise Spice Art Campaign. This unique initiative aims to honor womanhood through captivating art and performances at the Sunrise 66 Pally puja mandap. The center piece of this year’s festivities is a stunning spice art installation, featuring a breathtaking 30-foot-tall mortar and pestle, visually pouring spices from a Sunrise-branded jar. This striking entrance draws visitors into a world of the rich heritage of Sunrise spices where it pays tribute to women’s strength and grace. At the heart of the festivities was a special performance featuring two songs: “Sunrise Durgotinashini,” admiring women’s inner strength & valour, and “Sunrise Dashabhuja,” reflecting the spirit of “Ghore Ghore Durga”.

Mr. Piyush Mishra, Business Head of Sunrise Spices, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign:“Durga Puja is the most awaited festival in the east and Sunrise being synonymous with the food and culture of the state, we wanted to depict the strength of womanhood while honouring the beauty of our cultural heritage. During this festive season, we invite everyone to experience and honour the creative art portraying the legacy of Sunrise to support women empowerment. Our goal is to reach every home and inspire joy through the magic of spices and art.”

Ms. Trina Saha Bhattacharya, a popular Television actress in Bengal said, “I am glad to be a part of Sunrise Durga Puja once again, as we gather to honor the strength and resilience of women through the Sunrise Spice Art Campaign. Sunrise Spices has always been close to my heart because of their continuous efforts to inspire women to excel in every aspect of life. During these festivities, the brand endeavours to embrace our cultural heritage which makes it truly special. It’s a privilege to join hands with a brand that values empowerment and creativity in such a meaningful way.”

The Sunrise Spice Art Campaign also invites community participation through workshops across Bengal, encouraging individuals to create their own spice artworks. A highlight of the campaign was a stunning sculpture of a Bengali village woman made using Sunrise spices, crafted by National Award-winning sculptor Pritam Maity. This sculpture stood as a powerful tribute to the stories and strength of women in Bengal.

The launch event was further elevated by a spectacular flashmob performance by 400 dancers, adding an extra layer of magic to the cherished event. As the melodies filled the air, their graceful and synchronised dance moves seamlessly intertwined with the festivity made an impact in the heart and soul of every individual present during the event.