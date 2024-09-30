ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Launches “Big Fantasies” to ignite children’s Imagination

ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, one of India’s most beloved cookie brands known for turning everyday moments into extraordinary experiences, proudly announces its latest innovation-driven initiative, “Big Fantasies: Give Wings to Your Imagination.” With this initiative the brand aims to ignite creativity and imagination in children by blending art with technology.

This unique and forward-thinking initiative was launched at St. Joseph’s School, Bengaluru in the presence of children, their parents and esteemed guests. The event also witnessed a detailed panel discussion on the “Importance of Igniting a Child’s Imagination” featuring prominent figures from the fields of space exploration, academia, psychology, and creative arts. Guest speakers for panel discussion included notable personalities like Ms. Mandira Bedi, Mr Prakasha Rao (ex-ISRO director),Dr. Megha Mahajan (DM- NIMHANS) and Rev. Fr. Rohan D’Almeida (Principal, St. Joseph’s school). The Panel highlighted how imagination is a fundamental aspect of a child’s holistic development and how it fosters creativity & problem-solving skills, helping them ignite new ideas and overcome challenges. Mr Prakasha Rao, ex-ISRO director talked about the synergy between creativity & technology and the role of imagination in shaping future generations.

Commenting on the launch of the new initiative, Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited shared “At ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, we believe that the power of fantasy and imagination is critical for transforming kids’ life from the ordinary to something truly extra-ordinary. With ‘Big Fantasies’ we are proud to bring a never seen before tech on wheels in India offering kids a unique platform to express themselves and see their fantasies come alive. We are excited to ignite the spark of wonder and innovation in young minds across the country, inspiring them to explore the limitless possibilities as they grow up.”

The unique initiative aspires to use advanced technologies to unravel boundless imagination among kids through the “Fantasy Spaceship,” a bus equipped with expansive interactive screens that will travel to schools across India. Powered by a combination of cutting-edge technology, it transforms children’s hand-drawn designs into vibrant digital creations, preserving their original charm. Once scanned, their artwork will be digitally transformed into 3D interactive characters, displayed on large touch enabled screens inside the Fantasy Spaceship.

The campaign will start in Bangalore and will be rolled out nationally soon. With this new initiative, the brand’s mission is to ignite the ‘Imagination’ of kids across the country. By blending art, science and technology the program is designed to create an immersive space experience for children across India as they watch their imagination turn into reality. To add a magical twist, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy unveiled a grand giveaway during the event, offering select children the chance to visit NASA, witnessing their dreams come to life in the world of real-space exploration.