ITR Filing Deadline 2024: Easily File Taxes Online Through Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a leading financial marketplace in India, is committed to simplifying financial processes for its users. As the July 31st deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24 approaches, the marketplace is offering a convenient solution to help meet this obligation.

Don’t delay – file your taxes today!

Through a partnership with Quicko, a pioneering tax filing platform, Bajaj Markets has simplified the ITR filing process. This collaboration offers a user-friendly and convenient solution for taxpayers seeking a smooth e-filing experience.

Benefits of Filing Taxes through Quicko on Bajaj Markets

Filing ITR on time is essential. Failing to do so can result in penalties and late filing fees. Quicko empowers individuals to meet the deadline with ease and avoid any unnecessary complications. Here are some benefits of tax filing with Quicko one can enjoy:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Effortless DIY Filing: Quicko offers a user-friendly interface that guides taxpayers through the process. The basic plan is completely free, allowing them to directly file their ITR on the platform. To save time and minimise errors, Quicko allows seamless import of one’s investment data directly from broker platforms.

Expert Assistance: Quicko provides a ‘Get Help’ service with expert-assisted tax filing. Taxpayers can choose a plan that aligns with their income complexity and connect with qualified tax professionals through secure virtual meetings on the MEET platform. This personalised approach allows for in-depth discussions about one’s finances and investments, ensuring they feel confident about their tax filing decisions.

Seamless Digital Experience: Quicko prioritises a user-friendly experience by offering convenient digital payment options. Pay taxes seamlessly through UPI or card, eliminating the need for physical transactions.

Informed Decisions with Advanced Tools: Quicko empowers individuals with advanced tools and calculators to estimate their income tax liabilities and advance tax payments. This comprehensive approach allows for informed tax planning and filing, minimising the risk of unexpected tax burdens.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website to easily access Quickos tax filing services. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and expert support options, Quicko makes filing ITR a stress-free experience.

Dont wait until the last minute. File ITR with confidence and peace of mind before the July 31st deadline.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.