Saturday, December 10, 2022
It’s Confirmed! Meet New Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared as next CM of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh New Chief Minister: The Congress High Command on Saturday picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.  Mukesh Agnihotri was elected as his deputy. The oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am. Sukhu was chosen over Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh for the post of Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh as he had the maximum support of MLAs. Even after winning a clear mandate, Congress faced a political upheaval as supporters of Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raised slogans against the party’s high command for not picking her as the next CM of the state.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after the CLP meeting, while addressing the media said, “Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be CM of Himachal Pradesh and Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. The oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am.”

Here’s All You Need To Know About Next Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh:

  1. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu began his career in student politics and rose to the position of Congress’ state unit chief.
  2. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee.
  3. Sukhu is MLA from Nadaun and has held several organisational posts in the hill state.
  4. Sukhu has a degree in law and joined the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Congress’s student wing, during his time in college.
  5. He was elected president of its state unit in 1989.
  6. Between 1998-2008, Sukhvinder also served as the president of the state Youth Congress.
  7. Sukhu entered public service after he was elected twice as Councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla in the periods between 1992 and 2002.
  8. After his stints at the Youth Congress, he became the Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2008.
  9. Sukhu was later made the president of the party largely owing to his party management skills and popularity.
  10. The party’s high command has picked Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress won 40 seats out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. The results were declared Thursday. The new chief minister will take oath Sunday.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 6:51 PM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 7:49 PM IST





