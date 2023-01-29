Its Mandali vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Bigg Boss 16 Tonight

- Home
Bigg Boss: Getting to the top 6 and winning the trophy are the two goals that drive the contestants of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Their ambition to win have led to many fights and in tonight’s episode a huge spat erupts among Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shiv and Archana accuse each other of having sold their ‘imaan’ for getting ahead in the game. This spat is joined by Priyanka who accuses MC Stan of getting his hands dirty for the game. Find out how it all started in tonight’s episode.
While the tension in the house peaks, Archana holds Shalin accountable for slandering two ex-housemates namely Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta as he tries to whitewash his image. Only time will tell if Archana’s claim is true.
After the high-voltage drama, ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ brings a fun roast segment, in which he captures the inner voices of MC Stan, Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka based on their prior interactions with other housemates in various situations that have transpired. What does their inner voice have to say about winning the game?
Published Date: January 29, 2023 7:31 PM IST
