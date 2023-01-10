Its Not Just a Dream But an Emotion UPSC Aspirants Intensify Their Protest Demanding Extra Attempt

Home

Education

‘It’s Not Just a Dream But an Emotion’, UPSC Aspirants Intensify Their Protest Demanding Extra Attempt | LATEST UPDATES

UPSC Aspirants Protest: For the unversed, the protesting students said that they lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.

UPSC Aspirants Protest

New Delhi: Demanding an extra attempt in UPSC CSE 2023 exam, civil service aspirants who were affected by the covid-19 pandemic intensified their protest here on Tuesday. For the unversed, the protesting students said that they lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.

Earlier last month, Delhi Police had detained several UPSC aspirants who were protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt. Speaking to ANI, a protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, stated that SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic.

#UPSCAspirantsProtest Trends on Twitter

As the protest intensified, Twitter hashtag #UPSCAspirantsProtest started trending on the micro-blogging site. A candidate said that clearing UPSC and becoming a Civil servant is not just a dream of aspirants but an Emotion, COVID was one of the biggest hurdle during the process, hence there has to be Extra attempt.

Check out some other tweets below.

UPSC EXTRA ATTEMPT: SUPREME COURT’S STAND

Earlier last year, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider the representation of some aspirants, who could not appear in the UPSC civil services main examination after being infected with COVID-19 and are now seeking an additional attempt, in light of the recommendation made in a recent parliamentary committee report.



