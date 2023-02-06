Ive Never Been Loved In Last 15 Years Like I Am Today Says An Emotional Shalin Bhanot

Home

I’ve Never Been Loved In Last 15 Years Like I Am Today, Says An Emotional Shalin Bhanot

Shekhar Suman handed over a torn ‘Dhol’ to Shalin.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss is a house for second chances and turning out your life. When Shalin Bhanot came into the show, he brought in the emotional baggage of his past. He was heard on multiple occasions breaking down that this show was his second chance at life and there he couldn’t afford to ruin it.

Even during the Sunday episode, where host Shekhar Suman presented awards to the inmates, he handed over a torn ‘Dhol’ to Shalin. He said Shalin has been bajaod throughout the season. Even Farah Khan had earlier stated that Shalin has been used by his fellow inmates. Shalin has now made it to the top 5 after Nimrit’s eviction last night which was based on popular fan opinion.

Today’s episode shall see live voting and Shalin, who is known for his flamboyance, opening up about his journey. The actor confessed that he wasn’t as loved or respected in the last 15 years of his life as he is today after his Bigg Boss journey is nearly towards its final destination.











