Iyer-Axar Steady India In Chase

live

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score updates follow live updates and ball by ball commentary.

Summary







271/7 (50.0) 195/6 (40.4) Run Rate: (Current: 4.8) IND need 77 runs in 56 balls at 8.25 rpo Last Wicket: Axar Patel c Shakib Al Hasan b Ebadot Hossain 56 (56) – 189/6 in 38.2 Over Deepak Chahar 1* (7) 0x4, 0x6 Shardul Thakur 5 (18) 0x4, 0x6 Ebadot Hossain (7.4-0-24-2)* Mustafizur Rahman (7-0-21-1)

LIVE | IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Score & Updates

LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Bangladesh posted 271 for seven against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed a maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman













