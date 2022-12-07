Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Iyer-Axar Steady India In Chase

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score updates follow live updates and ball by ball commentary.

Deepak Chahar

1* (7) 0x4, 0x6

Shardul Thakur

5 (18) 0x4, 0x6

Ebadot Hossain

(7.4-0-24-2)*

Mustafizur Rahman

(7-0-21-1)

LIVE | IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Score & Updates

LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Bangladesh posted 271 for seven against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed a maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman




  • 6:58 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Powerplay 3 is on. India needs 79 in the last 10 overs.



  • 6:48 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Deepak Chahar comes to the crease now. He can bat too. Everything lies on the shoulders of Chahal and Thakur now for India.



  • 6:46 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Axar Patel departs. He tried to hit the short ball over the square but the ball goes straight to Shakib. India is in big trouble now. IND 189-6.



  • 6:39 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Fifty for Axar Patel. And he is launching the things now.



  • 6:37 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Axar Patel goes big for a maximum. All eyes will be on him now. He walked hand in hand with Shreyas Iyer to take India out of trouble.



  • 6:34 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Shreyas Iyer is gone after playing a good knock. He fell a little bit short to clear the boundary. Iyer departs for 82. India 172-5 after 35.



  • 6:33 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Shreyas Iyer launches it again over log on for a maximum. He is playing a fabulous knock here. IND 172/4 after 34.5 overs.



  • 6:23 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: A cracker shot from Shreyas Iyer for a stunning Four. If India wants to win this match, Iyer will have to stay at the end. IND 159-4 after 33.1.



  • 6:11 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Top shot from Shreyas Iyer over log on for an astonishing six. He has started to take things on from here. IND 137/4 after 29 overs.



  • 6:05 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Axar Patel cuts it over square leg and it is just over Mehdi Hassan. IND 129/4 after 28 overs.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 5:51 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 5:53 PM IST





