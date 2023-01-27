Home

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Delhi Court Allows Actress to Travel to Dubai Amid Probe Involving Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: The Patiala House Court has granted permission to the actress to travel abroad for her professional commitments.

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Delhi Court Allows Actress to Travel to Dubai Amid Probe Involving Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted the permission to travel abroad by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday. The actress’s advocate Prashant Patil argued the matter at the Delhi court. Jacqueline had earlier withdrawn an application court’s objection, but later filed another plea, as reported by ETimes. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had opposed the application stating that the ongoing probe was at a very sensitive stage amid the court proceedings. The Cirkus actress has been permitted to travel to Dubai by the court for her professional commitments. She was also asked to submit a fixed deposit of Rs 1 Crore along with the travel application. Jacqueline is also expected to report to the court after she returns from Dubai.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ GRANTED PERMISSION TO TRAVEL ABROAD BY PATIALA HOUSE COURT

The actress’s lawyer in an interaction with ETimes said, “We submitted before the court that Jacqueline has been appearing before the court regularly, she has never skipped a single date, in fact the records of the proceedings show that the ED have not submitted crucial evidence about a said matter to Jacqueline Fernandez. We have never caused any delay in the argument of the charge. As of now the travel is due to the professional commitments of the actress, it is not a private trip. It is important her to travel.” Jacqueline will be travelling to Dubai for a work trip between January 27-30, 2023.

SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR ACCUSED NORA FATEHI OF BRAINWASHING HIM AGAINST JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar connected to the extortion case had recently alleged that Nora brainwashed him against Jacqueline. Sukesh stated that, “Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me. As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores.”

Jacqueline was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles.

For more updates on Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case, check out this space at India.com.



