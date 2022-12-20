Menu
Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Application For Travel To Bahrain; Court Asks ED To Reply

The court directed ED to file a reply and listed the matter for December 22.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday arrived at Patiala House court in Delhi for a hearing in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress moved an application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23. The court directed ED to file a reply and listed the matter for December 22. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar also appeared for the hearings today.

Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives At Delhi’s Patiala Court For Hearing

Fernandez has been accused of enjoying the proceeds of a crime in which Chandrashekhar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

The prosecution’s case is that the accused received gifts from Sukesh out of the proceeds of crime, and said that it would be decided during the trial “whether there was any knowledge, intention, or connection of accused in taking those gifts and of proceeds of crime in this case”.




