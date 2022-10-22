Saturday, October 22, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez to Appear Before Delhi HC Today in Connection With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez to Appear Before Delhi HC Today: Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to appear before the Delhi High Court today in connection with the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case bail plea she was granted last month. The actor has been on the radar of gossip mills and tabloids ever since her name came in the extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court will be hearing the actor’s bail plea on Saturday amid the ongoing case. For the unversed, Jacqueline was granted interim bail following the court’s order for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to the star’s bail application.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ AND NORA FATEHI EARLIER SUMMONED BY PROBE AGENCIES

In an interaction with ETimes, the Ram Setu actor’s lawyer Prashant Patil told, “We shall be appearing before the Honourable Special Court at Delhi. The matter is listed for final arguments on the bail application of Jacqueline.” The ED has been coming down on Jacqueline after fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore were attached to the actor. Jacqueline, however, has stated that she had no involvement in Chandrasekhar’s matters, deeming the gifts as ‘proceeds’ of crime. Apart from her, Nora Fatehi also came under the scanner of probe agencies and both actors recorded their statements as witnesses.

Jacqueline had first applied for travel restrictions to be lifted and later got an interim bail. The Delhi HC’s judgment today would give a clear picture over the continuation of her bail plea.

For more updates on Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, check out this space at India.com.

