Home

News

Murder Caught On Camera: Jagan Reddy’s Party Leader Hacked To Death With Machete On Busy Road in Andhra

The Palnadu district police chief, Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, said that the motive behind this heinous act is suspected to be personal rivalry.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Murder Caught On Camera: Jagan Reddy’s Party Leader Hacked To Death With Machete On Busy Road in Andhra

In a brutal murder, a youth leader of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party was hacked to death on Wednesday night. The victim, Sheikh Rashid, a member of YSRCP’s youth wing, faced a gruesome attack in the middle of a street, with bystanders witnessing the horrific scene. The assailant, armed with a machete, mercilessly assaulted Rashid, resulting in severe injuries including the severing of both his hands and a deep neck cut. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Rashid succumbed to his injuries. The Palnadu district police chief, Kanchi Srinivasa Rao dismissed rumours of any political motives and said that as per initial probe, personal rivalry is the reason behind this horrifying crime.

“There aren’t any links to any party in this incident. But people should take this case as an example and ensure that such kinds of violence does not happen in the state,” Palnadu district police chief Kanchi Srinivasa Rao told India Today.

The party also shared the video of the horrific crime on its official X handle and said, “Jilani, the TDP goon who turned into an anthropomorphic monster and killed a YSRCP worker in Palnadu. Vinukonda YSRCP youth wing leader Rashid brutally attacked with a knife. Rashid died while receiving treatment at the hospital after his two hands were severely cut and his neck was also shot. Home Minister @Anitha_TDP, @naralokesh, @PawanKalyan How many more people should be victims of your @JaiTDP rakshasananda? Does anyone do the worst party politics in the country @ncbn?”

The party further appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to take cognisance of the law and order situation in the state.

The incident comes weeks after a Shiv Sena Punjab leader was brutally attacked with swords in the middle of a busy road in Chandigarh. The 58-year-old leader, Sandeep Thapar, was attacked by two men dressed as ‘Nihangs’ — warrior Sikh sect members. A row erupted among the ruling parties and the opposition who were seeking the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while also demanding thorough probe into the matter.











