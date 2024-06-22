NationalPolitics

Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP Accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu Of Vendetta Politics After Demolition Of Andhra Office

Vijayawada: A party office of YSRCP, the party of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was demolished in Vijayawada’s Tadepalle district on Saturday. YSRCP strongly reacted and accused the newly elected Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party of ‘vendetta politics.’ Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party alleged that the demolition drive was initiated even though it had approached the High Court to challenge the actions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).


