NationalPolitics

‘Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP Holding Constitution In Hand

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 25, 2024
0 73 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP Holding Constitution In Hand | WATCH

Holding a copy of his copy of the Indian Constitution in his hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took oath as a Lok Sabha representing the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP Holding Constitution In Hand | WATCH
Image: Screengrab/X

18th Lok Sabha Session: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday took oath as Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha while holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand as a symbolic gesture.

Amid deafening slogans of “Jodo jodo, Bharat jodo” by Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha– a callback to Rahul Gandhi’s twin Bharat Jodo Yatras– the Congress scion took oath as the Lok Sabha MP representing the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency.

“Jai hind jai samvidhan,” Gandhi said while taking oath as Lok Sabha MP while holding a copy of the Indian Constitution in his hand.

Rahul Gandhi emerged as a towering opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, leading a vociferous poll campaign against the ruling BJP and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and winning both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats by a thumping margin.

The former Congress chief later decided to vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and represent Rae Bareli constituency in the Lower House.

The Wayanad seat will now be contested by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in upcoming by-polls.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 25, 2024
0 73 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Pune Car Accident: Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Juvenile Accused In The Case

June 25, 2024

SNG & Partners Collaborates with Singapore-based ESG Firm Snowkap

June 25, 2024

Registrations Open for IET Future Tech Congress (FTC) 2024

June 25, 2024

These Women Earn Their Livelihood Using Solar Energy

June 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow