‘Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP Holding Constitution In Hand | WATCH

Holding a copy of his copy of the Indian Constitution in his hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took oath as a Lok Sabha representing the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency.

Image: Screengrab/X

18th Lok Sabha Session: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday took oath as Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha while holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand as a symbolic gesture.

Amid deafening slogans of “Jodo jodo, Bharat jodo” by Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha– a callback to Rahul Gandhi’s twin Bharat Jodo Yatras– the Congress scion took oath as the Lok Sabha MP representing the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency.

“Jai hind jai samvidhan,” Gandhi said while taking oath as Lok Sabha MP while holding a copy of the Indian Constitution in his hand.

I, Rahul Gandhi… Having been elected a member of the House of People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that I will faithfully… pic.twitter.com/sICBGMDMAf — Congress (@INCIndia) June 25, 2024

Rahul Gandhi emerged as a towering opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, leading a vociferous poll campaign against the ruling BJP and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and winning both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats by a thumping margin.

The former Congress chief later decided to vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and represent Rae Bareli constituency in the Lower House.

