JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Top Picks | JAI vs DEL Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between JAI vs DEL. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11. (Image: Twitter)

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 75 Between JAI vs DEL at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 9:30 PM IST. Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. The Season 1 champions are third on the points table with seven wins and five losses this season. Arjun Deshwal was on fire once again last night as has been the case throughout the campaign. He’s managed 135 raid points this season but needs more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (35 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (32 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (29 raid points). Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. brought an end to their winless run in their previous game. Naveen Kumar has been a force to reckon with for Dabang Delhi K.C. and is the best raider in the league so far with 146 raid points. Ashu Malik has played second fiddle to the Naveen Express while amassing 90 raid points, while Manjeet has also looked good for his 51 raid points.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 74, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 12 November.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team

Vishal, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, and Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Ankush.

JAI vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet/Anil Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.



