Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha taken to DDU Hospital Due To High Fever And Other Issues

After staying in the hospital for two hours, she was sent back to jail, the official said, adding that she is lodged in Tihar’s jail number 6.

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail here in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after she developed some gynaecological problem and high fever on Tuesday, officials said.

The 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was brought back to prison after undergoing some tests at the hospital, they said.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15 from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad. On April 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar jail in a corruption case linked to the alleged scam.

“Kavitha was taken to DDU Hospital after she developed some gynaecological problem and high fever around 4.30 pm. She was kept under observation and underwent some tests,” an official said.

Sources said the BRS leader often faces gynaecological issues in prison and a team of doctors looks after her in Tihar.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had denied her bail in the money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor scam.











