Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed Pro-Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Leading With Over 50K Votes From Amritpal Singh

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Counting is underway and from Khadoor Sahib Seat, jailed pro-Khalistani separatist is leading with 50,000 votes.

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Latest Update: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have concluded on June 1, 2024; the Election Commission of India has successfully conducted all seven phases of the general elections and today, June 4 is the day of Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024. The counting of votes began at 8:00 AM today and to everyone’s surprise, defying the Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Predictions this year, INDIA Bloc is putting up a tough fight and the numbers are neck-to-neck. Amid the ongoing counting of votes, take update of the Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, in which, jailed pro-Khalistani separatist, Amritpal Singh is leading with 50,000 votes.

As mentioned earlier, jailed Khalistani separatist and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is leading by 50,405 votes from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to the latest trends shown by Election Commission of India.

Amritpal Singh is contesting an independent candidate. Congress leader Kulbir Singh Zira is trailing behind, while the Aam Admi Party candidate is trailing by 51,328 votes. The pro-Khalistani leader was arrested by Punjab police in April last year, weeks after evading police for over a month and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him.

The Khadoor Sahib seat was won by the Congress’ Jasbir Singh Gill in 2019. The Congress has nominated Kuldeep Singh Zira for the seat while the BJP has nominated Manjit Singh Manna. Laljit Singh Bhullar will represent the AAP and the Akali Dal will be represented by Virsa Singh Valtoha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

