Jaipur Literature Festival: Spend Time With Kids, Put Gadgets Aside, Sudha Murty Advise to New Age Moms

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Sudha Murty talked about success and failure in life, new age moms and slew of issues on Day 4 of JLF 2023.

Jaipur: Speaking on day 4 of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2023, Sudha Murty, renowned author, entrepreneur, educator and philanthropist said advised mothers to put their gadgets aside and spend time with their kids. She said that courage and confidence should be inculcated in children as these qualities are more important than academic excellence and can’t be taught anywhere.

“There is no coaching class unfortunately anywhere in the world which teaches courage and confidence to kids. Also there is no syllabus, and everyday we have examinations in life so you should encourage your children to have confidence in life. The only way we can give children confidence is to allow them to try new things. Encourage children to learn new things, encourage them to fail, don’t discourage children in making decisions and thinking differently,” she stated.

She also talked about the importance of success and failure in life. “A good amount of success and a certain amount of failure is needed in life to make a person mature. A little failure is also a kind of lesson in life so allow your children to experiment, do new things and learn. Parents mostly feel that our difficulties should not happen to their children, but they will have certain other difficulties. We can’t stop waves in the sea. If you know the art of surfing, you can surf any sea”, she stated further.

While responding to a question on the resignation of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Murty said that women are supposed to do a double amount of work, 100pc in office and 110pc at home. It is difficult to do 210 pc, however it depends on the individual, how much support they get at home, from family, kids and spouse.



