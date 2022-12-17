HomeNationalJaipur Pink Panthers Clinch 2nd Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Puneri Paltan...
National

Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinch 2nd Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Puneri Paltan 33-29

By admin
0
44


live

Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch Pro kabaddi League 2022 title by four points.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, Pro Kabaddi Final, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2022, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE JAI vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, JAI vs PUN, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Final, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Pune, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Pune, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
PKL 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinch 2nd Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Puneri Paltan 33-29. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 FINAL Match Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making their third appearance in a vivo PKL final and will be eyeing their second title after winning the inaugural edition. The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be making their first appearance in a vivo PKL final after finishing second in the league stage and beating Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final. One of the more consistent teams this season after a slow start, Puneri Paltan have seen contributions from most members in the team. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points) from the team, Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in recent matches and had a big impact in their semi-final win. In defence, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points, while Sombir has chipped in with 35 tackle points.




  • 9:16 PM IST


    Jaipur Pink Panthers won the PKL 9 title by four points, well it was a nail-biter clash between both teams but Jaipur won in the end. Looks like the last-moment comeback strategy flopped against the Panthers.



  • 9:13 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Jaipur Pink Panthers won the PKL 2022 title by four points. JAI 33-29 PUN



  • 9:12 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: AND YESSSS Jaipur Pink Panthers won the game… What a game it was…



  • 9:10 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan is making a comeback… This is unbelievable just 29 seconds left for the game… JAI 31-29 PUN



  • 9:09 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Just one minute and eight seconds left for the game. Nail-biter is going on.



  • 9:08 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: The side has finally got the advantage and got 2 points.. JAI 30-27 PUN



  • 9:07 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan Asked for another review for foul-play.



  • 9:06 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Jaipur Pink Panthers are just 5 points ahead and there is less than 2 minutes left for the game. JAI 30-25 PUN



  • 9:04 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Are we going to witness a comeback from Puneri Paltan?



  • 9:03 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: The Pink Panthers don’t want to leave any loose end, despite Puneri Paltan is working hard. JAI 29-24 PUN







Published Date: December 17, 2022 9:28 PM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 9:28 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleBeti Ho to Aisi; Little Girl Helps Visually Impaired Parents At A Food Stall
Next articleDubai-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Safe
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
44
Previous articleBeti Ho to Aisi; Little Girl Helps Visually Impaired Parents At A Food Stall
Next articleDubai-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Safe
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©