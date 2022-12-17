HomeNationalJaipur Pink Panthers Made A Comeback Takes Lead
National

Jaipur Pink Panthers Made A Comeback Takes Lead

By admin
0
37


live

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, PKL 9 FINAL LIVE Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here.

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 9 FINAL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: PUN Eye First Crown. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 FINAL Match Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making their third appearance in a vivo PKL final and will be eyeing their second title after winning the inaugural edition. The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be making their first appearance in a vivo PKL final after finishing second in the league stage and beating Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final. One of the more consistent teams this season after a slow start, Puneri Paltan have seen contributions from most members in the team. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points) from the team, Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in recent matches and had a big impact in their semi-final win. In defence, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points, while Sombir has chipped in with 35 tackle points.




  • 8:35 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan is working for a comeback.



  • 8:33 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: The Second Half begins…



  • 8:27 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 FINAL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Half-time! Jaipur lead Paltan 14-12. JAI 14-12 PUN



  • 8:20 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 FINAL: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Pink Panthers have equalised! It’s 10-10 now!! JAI 10-10 PUN



  • 8:17 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 FINAL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Paltans are leading 10-8 so far in the game. Slender lead and anyone can have the upper-hand from here on. JAI 8-10 PUN



  • 8:12 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Less than 10 minutes left for the first half and both sides are looking for a massive lead. PUN-7 vs JAI-7



  • 8:09 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: The game is becoming more interesting, as both sides have started attacking. PUN-5 vs JAI-4



  • 8:06 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: This seems like Jaipur has made a comeback, and now both sides are on the same score. PUN-3 vs JAI-3



  • 8:04 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Jaipur Pink Panthers are in the brisk of all-out. PUN-3 vs JAI-1



  • 8:03 PM IST


    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan is looking for an early lead. PUN-3 vs JAI-1







Published Date: December 17, 2022 7:32 PM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 8:28 PM IST





Source link

