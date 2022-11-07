Monday, November 7, 2022
National

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Emerge Victorious

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Emerge Victorious on Day 27.

Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Emerge Victorious. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, MUM vs JAI, PAT vs HAR: We saw two top class matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Sunday and Day 27 promises to be just as exciting with another double header on the cards at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits U Mumba against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the second game.

MUM vs JAI, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious over U Mumba in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. JAI won by 42-39.

PAT vs HAR, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Sachin and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh starred for Patna Pirates on Monday as they picked up a big 41-32 win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.




  • 9:37 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers 41-32! Big win for the Pirates! FT: PAT 41-32 HAR



  • 9:33 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Patna Pirates leading 39-27 with less than 2 minutes to go in the game. PAT 39-27 HAR



  • 9:10 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Patna Pirates have taken a big lead in the game! They lead 25-12! PAT 25-12 HAR



  • 8:58 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Patna Pirates lead Haryana Steelers 15-10 at the break. PAT 15-10 HAR



  • 8:53 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Patna Pirates lead 11-10 in the game! PAT 11-10 HAR



  • 8:43 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match is underway and the score is locked at 4-4. PAT 4-4 HAR



  • 8:31 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-39 and they occupy the second spot in the table. Next up Patna Pirates taking on Haryana Steelers. JAI 42-39 MUM



  • 8:17 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers have the lead now!! Pink Panthers lead 34-32! JAI 34-32 MUM



  • 8:00 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: U Mumba have taken the lead! it’s a 5-point lead! MUM 27-22 JAI



  • 7:52 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022: We break for half-time!! Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 20-19 by a slender lead. Exciting second-half awaits.







Published Date: November 7, 2022 9:38 PM IST





