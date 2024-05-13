NationalPolitics

Jaipur Schools Receive Threat E-Mails, Students Evacuated

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 82 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bomb Threat: Jaipur Schools Receive Threat E-Mails, Students Evacuated

Some schools in Jaipur have received bomb threat e-mails on Monday. Police and bomb disposal squad are search operations.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
school bomb theat
Breaking NEWS: Jaipur Schools Receive Bomb Threat E-Mail, Search Ops On

Rajasthan: Some schools in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received bomb threats emails on Monday, creating panic among the school administrations. Police forces along with bomb disposal squads have reached the school premises and initiated search operations.

According to DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar, “Threatening emails have been sent to some schools of the city including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school.”

Currently, students have been evacuated and the bomb disposal squads are carrying out search operations.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 82 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Foolproof Security In Place Across Srinagar Constituency Ahead Of Phase 4 Polls

15 hours ago

Arvind Kejriwal INDIA Bloc’s Prime Ministerial Candidate? Here’s What Delhi CM Says

16 hours ago

Weather Forecast For Places Voting For Phase 4 On Monday, Details Inside

16 hours ago

2 Delhi Hospitals Including Burari Government Hospital Receive Bomb Threat Mail; Search Ops Underway

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow