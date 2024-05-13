Home

Bomb Threat: Jaipur Schools Receive Threat E-Mails, Students Evacuated

Some schools in Jaipur have received bomb threat e-mails on Monday. Police and bomb disposal squad are search operations.

Rajasthan: Some schools in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received bomb threats emails on Monday, creating panic among the school administrations. Police forces along with bomb disposal squads have reached the school premises and initiated search operations.

According to DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar, “Threatening emails have been sent to some schools of the city including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school.”

Rajasthan: Some schools in Jaipur receive bomb threats via email. The police force and bomb disposal squad have reached the school premises and a search operation is going on. DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar says, “Threatening emails have been sent to some schools of the city… — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Currently, students have been evacuated and the bomb disposal squads are carrying out search operations.

