Jaipur Surgeon Dr. Dheeraj Dubey Sets World Record With 33 Joint Replacements In a Day

Jaipur world record: On May 9th, Dr. Dheeraj Dubay performed 33 joint replacement surgeries on 18 patients.

Jaipur Surgeon Dr. Dheeraj Dubey Sets World Record With 33 Joint Replacements In a Day
Golden Book Of World Record

Jaipur: Jaipur’s senior joint replacement surgeon, Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, has set a remarkable world record by performing the most joint replacement surgeries in a single day. This achievement has been recognized by the Golden Book of World Records, the International Book of Records, and Forbes World Records. Notably, Golden Book of World Records, the International Book of Records, and Forbes World Records recognised this record.

On May 9th, Dr. Dubay performed 33 joint replacement surgeries on 18 patients. He mentioned that he had been preparing for this feat for a while, and when the opportunity arose, he successfully achieved this unique world record in Jaipur. The surgeries involved replacing one or both joints in various patients, including a hip joint replacement for one additional patient. Post-surgery, all the patients were able to walk easily. The records of these surgeries were submitted to the relevant institutions, which then verified and acknowledged the achievement.

Golden Book of World Record

Dr. Dubay emphasized that this record is not just the result of his individual efforts but also the hard work and dedication of his entire team.

Known for incorporating new techniques and advanced equipment in his treatments, Dr. Dubay performs surgeries at Shalby Multispecialty Hospital. He uses methods like computer navigation and minimally invasive surgery. Additionally, he utilizes the TUKSplasty technique for partial knee replacements when only a part of the knee is damaged, instead of replacing the entire joint. This approach allows for the replacement of only the damaged section of the joint, avoiding open surgery of the entire knee.





Source link

