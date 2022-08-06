Jaipur to Host EEMA’s Annual 3-day Convention, EEMAGINE 2022

The Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) – an autonomous and non-profit registered body of more than 500 companies, institutions and professionals operating in the events and experiential marketing industry in India – will be hosting its annual awards weekend on August 5, 6 and 7, at Hotel Fairmont Jaipur.

Among the keynote speakers and panellists at EEMAGINE are actor and media professional Roshan Abbas; music composer and two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej; Apurva Chandra, secretary, I&B Ministry; Sachin Jadhav, Director, Odisha Tourism; Rashmi Dhanwani, arts professional and Founder, Art X Company; radio jockey Brian Tellis; and holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

A melting pot of ideators, visionaries, designers, thought leaders, marketing gurus, entrepreneurs, innovators and policymakers, EEMAGINE celebrates cutting-edge innovations by integrating collective experiences and bringing them forth in the most inclusive and inspiring way at the ultimate platform for worldwide recognition and business opportunities. It is regarded as the event industry’s most definitive stage to discuss and consider every aspect that goes into creating a memorable experience and brings together over 1,000-plus professionals from across India.

Celebrating EEMAGINE 2022, Roshan Abbas, President EEMA, stated, “Post the COVID Pandemic, this is the first opportunity to gather as a national body to have personal interactions and celebrate the continuum of the trade. This is an imperative moment for us as an industry to deliberate the future ways and objectives of promoting talent, diversifying cultures, positioning the client and industry sentiment, the government sector and the future of the live event industry. As an industry body, it is important for EEMA to take this stance where we showcase the future overview and welcome thoughts on the enthusiasm and potential of the industry players, for regions to take back and highlight, our support for every event manager and the evident growth of the event management industry.“

The theme of the event, which returns after a COVID-enforced absence of two years, will be sustainability. EEMAGINE will look to highlight the best sustainable practices for hosting events going forward. And among the topics that will feature in panel discussions and workshops are ‘Creating an Ecosystem for Sustainable Events‘, ‘Celebrating Women in Events‘ and ‘Mental Health of Event Personnel‘.

“It is imperative for the event industry to educate their clients on the possibilities of different set and genres of events that are potentially possible. The proactivity is required to educate women about the events and their role in the system. More and more intervention of women and women led organization is the need of this hour to bring parity to the industry,“commented Harsha Bhogle, Indian Cricket Commentator and Journalist.

As part of the three-day convention, known as the Maha Kumbh of the experiential industry, EEMA will play host to the EEMAX Global and Spotlight Awards, a prestigious ceremony that recognises excellence in events and experiential marketing, in categories such as corporate events, sporting events, wedding & social events, activations, and exhibitions, among others.

EEMA is the first and only body of its kind that seeks to bring together the country’s leading event management, sports management and brand activation companies, MICE and wedding planners, experiential marketers, entertainment professionals, and artist management companies – alongside their international counterparts – on the same platform. It is also the sole national association with a unified voice that leads dialogue within its members and with government, statutory bodies, taxation authorities, private and municipal licensing bodies, Corporate India, and vendors and artists.