Home

News

’56-inch Chest Not Yet Mustered Courage’: Jairam Ramesh On Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi Debate

Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet “mustered the courage”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(PTI Photos)

Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi Debate: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday made a cheeky comment while referring to a debate between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet “mustered the courage” to accept the invitation for a debate with Rahul Gandhi.

The call for a debate was made on Saturday, May 10 after Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and N Ram had written to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi last week inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key issues related to Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi accepted the invitation on Saturday for a debate with PM Modi and also said the nation expects the prime minister to participate in it.

Jairam Ramesh posted on X: “Day 1 of Rahul Gandhi’s letter accepting an invitation to debate the prime minister. The 56-inch chest has not yet mustered the courage to accept the invite.”

Ramesh also called “farce” the interviews being given by the prime minister as he called PM Modi an “outgoing PM” and alleged that the interviews being given by him to newspapers and TV channels were “orchestrated”.

“The outgoing PM’s ‘interviews’ – to newspapers and TV channels – are a complete farce that the country is being subjected to these days. Every tiny detail is orchestrated and managed by him. There is not one thing natural or spontaneous about them except his lies and theatrics,” Ramesh said.

“There is no cross-questioning and no attempt to engage him in a conversation. It is all pre-scripted. There has been no other political leader in India, current or past, who has dealt with the media in this manner,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)







