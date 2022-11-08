Jaishankar in Moscow: Top Points

Jaishankar is also slated to discuss economic cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

Moscow: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day Russia visit, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Jaishankar said that both countries exchanged views on international issues where the Ukraine conflict was the dominant feature. “We exchanged views on international issues. Ukraine conflict was dominant feature. As PM conveyed to Russian pres Putin this is not an era of war. Global economy is simply too interdependent for significant conflict anywhere not to have major consequences elsewhere,” he said after the meeting.

Jaishankar’s visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and at a time when the West has imposed several sanctions on Russia. He had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.

Key Takeaways from Jaishankar’s Statement After Meeting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

We have substantial and time-tested relations with Russia. We have been trying to find ways to expand this relationship & make it more durable. We discussed areas where there are natural interests between both countries India & Russia have grappled with how to expand our bilateral trade. We are naturally concerned about trade imbalance & have raised this with Russian side regarding how to arrest impediments that stand in the way of Indian exports It is important that the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan because today it’s not getting the attention that it deserves. There is a humanitarian situation. India has provided food, medicines, vaccines & we are trying to find ways to support Afghan people For us, Russia has been a steady partner and as I said any objective evaluation of the relationship over many decades would confirm that it has served both countries very well for many decades World is moving towards greater multi-polarity through steady and continuous re-balancing and that especially means a multi-polar Asia. As prominent nations who have a history of working together, this will influence conversation between Russia and India

#WATCH | We have seen that India-Russia relationship has worked to advantage so if it works to my advantage I would like to keep that going: EAM S Jaishankar during a press briefing, in Moscow on Russian oil imports pic.twitter.com/ddcB7ryAfH — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

The EAM's visit comes days ahead of the G-20 summit in Bali, scheduled for November 15-16.

