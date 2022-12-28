National

Jakarta Bound Qatar Airways Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Technical Snag

Mumbai: A flight of Qatar Airways from Doha to Jakarta, Indonesia was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, December 28, reported ANI. The flight QR954 was travelling to Indonesia when it had to land in Mumbai due to a technical glitch. An aircraft is being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect passengers.

Published Date: December 28, 2022 9:54 PM IST



Updated Date: December 28, 2022 10:01 PM IST





