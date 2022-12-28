Jakarta Bound Qatar Airways Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Technical Snag
Jakarta Bound Qatar Airways Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Technical Snag
Mumbai: A flight of Qatar Airways from Doha to Jakarta, Indonesia was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, December 28, reported ANI. The flight QR954 was travelling to Indonesia when it had to land in Mumbai due to a technical glitch. An aircraft is being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect passengers.
More details awaited.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 9:54 PM IST
Updated Date: December 28, 2022 10:01 PM IST
