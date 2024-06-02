Jamai Sasthi Offerings at Karma Kettle x Talipot House

What – Jamai Sasthi Special Hampers

Where – Karma Kettle x Talipot House

-62/1 Hindustan Park, Kolkata- 700029

When – Ongoing till 8th June 2024

Timings – 12 noon to 9pm

Brief – With Jamai Sasthi just about to knock on the door, Karma Kettle and Talipot House have come together to create meaningful and well-thought-out gifting hampers that are sure to leave a lasting impression on your son-in-law. Each hamper includes mindful and eco-friendly home decor options paired with an exquisite range of tea blends. These hampers celebrate the bond of family and tradition, combining elegance with sustainability. Show your care and appreciation for this Jamai Sasthi with gifts that truly matter.

Top Picks – Hamper 1 includes Mystical India Tea Giftbox, Worktree Pizza plate & Leaf end Brass Teaspoon; Hamper 2-Essential India Tea Giftbox, Karma Kettle Zidaela Artisanal Orange Jam with Worktree Wooden Chopping Board; Hamper 3 – Set of 3 assorted Karma Kettle Zidaela Artisanal jams with Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 4 – Adrak Elaichi Chai, 2 assorted Karma Kettle Zidaela Artisanal Jams, Worktree Wooden Bowl and Coconut teaspoon with Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 5 – Nolengur & Khejur Cha, Karma Kettle Zidaela Papaya & Pepper Artisanal Jam, Coconut Teaspoon, Stainless Steel Bucket Tea Strainer with Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 6 -three Assorted Flavoured Coffeebags, Karma Kettle Zidaela Artisanal Orange Jam with Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 7-Darjeeling Muscatel Tea, Brass Kettle End Tablespoon, Brass Tea Strainer, Handmade leaf Paper Notebook with Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; Hamper 8 – Coffeetopia Coffee Giftbox, Brass Dabara Set, Brass Kettle end Teaspoon with Handmade Leaf Paper Wooden Tray and much more.

Pocket Pinch– starting from Rupees 700 upto 2300 plus taxes.