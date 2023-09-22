Jamaica Tallawahs Share their Experiences with Media Ahead of the World Cup

Parimatch, a leading international sports betting platform, recently organized an online media briefing for the Jamaica Tallawahs players. The media briefing held on 15 September 2023 was attended by leading publications such as Hindustan Times, First Post, and My Khel etc. The prestigious Caribbean Premier League team was represented by players Brandon King, Chris Green and Alex Hales, who are playing in the ongoing 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament which started on 16 August will continue till 24 September 2023.

The media asked the players questions on how the Caribbean Premier League is different from other league matches being played across the world. The players also shared their experiences at playing the CPL which has many cricketing talents. Talking about England’s chance at the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, Alex Hales opined that though India will have an edge playing on home grounds, England is in good form and should do well.

Speaking about the top favorites for the World Cup, the team picked Australia, India, England and Pakistan. The team also spoke about the youth talents that have come up in Jamaica Tallawahs which promises great cricket ahead. A fruitful interaction which went on for more than an hour threw light on the match trends and how the players are trying to bring forth their best talents.

The players and media also discussed in detail about the upcoming Cricket World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...