James Cameron Film to Collect Numbers Never Heard or Seen Before Globally

Avatar 2 Box Office Opening Weekend Worldwide Detailed Prediction Report: Check how James Cameron’s film is going to create history with unseen numbers globally including in China.

Avatar 2 Box Office Opening Weekend Worldwide: Avatar: The Way of Water is expecting to collect absolutely astronomical numbers during the opening weekend at the Box Office. The James Cameron directorial is releasing worldwide on Friday, December 16. Avatar 2 is also releasing in China on the same day which just multiplies its prospects of recording unfathomable numbers at the Box Office.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film’s global opening weekend projection is around $550 million which is never seen or heard of before. Avatar 2 is expected to churn approx. $175-$200 million from its domestic market alone (North America) in the first weekend. This figure is almost triple the collection of Avatar which was released in 2009.

With its release in China, the trade pandits have predicted an opening weekend as high as $200 million in the country. The cumulative overseas projection for the film after its first three days at the Box Office is approx $350-$400 million.

Back in India, Avatar 2 is eyeing to break the record of Avengers: Endgame which is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the country so far. The Marvel biggie opened around Rs 53 crore and collected over Rs 370 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office. Avengers: Endgame was released on 2845 screens in 2019, as reported by Money Control, while Avatar 2 will be releasing on over 3000 screens. All chances are that Avatar: The Way of Water will be successful in replacing Avengers: Endgame as the highest Hollywood grosser in India.

This weekend is going to be a sure-shot riot at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Avatar 2 Box Office collection!



