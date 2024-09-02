Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List Of 6 Candidates

New Delhi: Congress on Monday, 02 September 2024, released a list of 6 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu And Kashmir.

Here Is The List

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held from 18 September to 1 October 2024 in 3 phases to elect 90 members of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The schedule of the election was announced on 16 August 2024 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The date of counting of votes was postponed from 4 October to 8 October.

This is the first election since the territory’s special status was revoked and its statehood withdrawn on August 5, 2019.