NationalPolitics

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List Of 6 Candidates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 2, 2024
0 115 Less than a minute

New Delhi: Congress on Monday, 02 September 2024, released a list of 6 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu And Kashmir.

Here Is The List

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held from 18 September to 1 October 2024 in 3 phases to elect 90 members of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The schedule of the election was announced on 16 August 2024 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The date of counting of votes was postponed from 4 October to 8 October.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This is the first election since the territory’s special status was revoked and its statehood withdrawn on August 5, 2019.


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 2, 2024
0 115 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

SC Asks Tough Questions On Demolishing Houses

September 2, 2024

ROCKWOOL Charts New Growth Path in India with Ambitious Venture Near Chennai

September 2, 2024

Malaysia Film Festival Showcases the Rich Cultural Tapestry of Malaysia in Chennai

September 2, 2024

Parimatch Unveils New Markets Featuring Sunil Narine, Nicolas Pooran and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons for the Caribbean Premier League Tournament

September 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow