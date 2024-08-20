Home

Jammu And Kashmir Earthquakes: Back-To-Back Tremors Shake Baramulla

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir was struck by two back-to-back earthquakes on Tuesday, with tremors felt in Baramulla and Kupwara. The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, occurred at around 6:45 AM. The second tremor, with a magnitude of 4.8, was felt at around 6:52 AM. These quakes were also felt in Poonch and adjacent areas. The tremors caused panic among the people, forcing them to rush out of their houses, although no damage was reported.











