Jammu And Kashmir Earthquakes: Back-To-Back Tremors Shake Baramulla

Kashmir Earthquake: Back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara on Tuesday morning. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 6:45 am.



Published: August 20, 2024 12:30 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir was struck by two back-to-back earthquakes on Tuesday, with tremors felt in Baramulla and Kupwara. The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, occurred at around 6:45 AM. The second tremor, with a magnitude of 4.8, was felt at around 6:52 AM. These quakes were also felt in Poonch and adjacent areas. The tremors caused panic among the people, forcing them to rush out of their houses, although no damage was reported.





Source link

