Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024: Congress And National Conference Reach Agreement On Seat Sharing; Details Inside | Report

The alliance partners also allotted one seat each to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), they announced at a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah’s residence here after day-long negotiations.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meet with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar on Thursday.

Jammu: Congress and the National Conference have reached an agreement for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. Out of 90 Assembly seats, Congress to contest 33, National Conference on 52 and on 5 seats, it will be a friendly fight. A formal announcement will be made shortly, as per a report by news agency ANI.

According to their seat-sharing formula, the NC will contest 51 seats in J&K and the Congress 32, the leaders of the two parties said.

They also announced that a “friendly contest” would be held on five seats of the Union territory. However, J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Qarra said the contest would take place in a cordial and disciplined manner.

The leaders said the list of seats each party will be contesting, as well as the names of the candidates, will be issued in due course.

