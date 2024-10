New Delhi: Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana were held on October 5, 2024 to elect 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly while Elections for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were held from September 18 to 1 October 2024 in 3 phases to elect 90 members of Jammu and Kashmir.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on October 8, 2024 for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.