Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Voting begins for final phase with 415 candidates in fray | LIVE Updates

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The high-stakes battle in Jammu and Kashmir has entered its final leg today with voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections underway. Polling has begun in 40 Assembly segments across seven districts: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir. The voting for the third and final phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is underway from 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

