NationalPolitics

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Voting begins for final phase with 415 candidates in fray | LIVE Updates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 1, 2024
0 78 Less than a minute

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The high-stakes battle in Jammu and Kashmir has entered its final leg today with voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections underway. Polling has begun in 40 Assembly segments across seven districts: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir. The voting for the third and final phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is underway from 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

 

Stay with India.com for all the latest updates on Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 1, 2024
0 78 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Malabar Group Announces Scholarships for Over 21,000 Girl Students, Reinforces its Vision for Women Empowerment

September 30, 2024

DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments for 2025 in India

September 30, 2024

BIG BREAKING: Section 163 of BNSS imposed in Delhi

September 30, 2024

HDFC Life to Offer Credit Life Solutions to Customers of Sundaram Finance

September 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow