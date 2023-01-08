Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Classes 10, 11, 12 Tentative Exam Date 2023 Out At jkbose.nic.in. Check Details Here

Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Students can download the JKBOSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in.

According to local media reports, the results are expected to be declared today, as of March 20, 2022.

Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the Class 10, 11, and 12 Annual (Regular) examinations 2023. Students can download the JKBOSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in. As per the Jammu Kashmir board timetable 2023 PDF, the JKBOSE Class 10th exams 2023 for the soft zones area will be conducted from March 09, 2023. Meanwhile, the JKBOSE Class 10th exams 2023 for the hard zones area will begin on April 11.

The JKBOSE Class 11th exams 2023 for the soft zones area will be conducted from March 06, 2023. The JKBOSE Class 11 exams 2023 for the hard zones area are scheduled to begin on April 10. One can check the official website, important dates, and other details here.

Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Board Official Website

How to Download Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

at On the homepage, go to the Jammu Division section.

Click on the link that reads, “Notification regarding tentative dates for conduct of Annual Regular,2023 Examinations for Classes 10th/11th/12th.”

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

The JKBOSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Check Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Date 2023 Here “It is hearby notified for the information of all concerned that the tentative dates for thr condcut of Secondary School Examination(Class 10th), Higher Secodnary Part 1st(Class 11th) and Higher Secondary Part-II(Class 12th)examination, Annual (Regular) 2023, has been fixed as under,” JKBOSE in an official statement said.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 and important dates here Class Exam Date (Hard Zone) Exam Date (Soft Zone) 10th April 11, 2023 March 9, 2023 11th April 10, 2023 March 6, 2023 12th April 8, 2023 March 5, 2023

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) for the latest updates.



