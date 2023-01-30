Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due To Shooting Stones, Mudslides

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Jammu: Shooting stones and mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal forced the local authorities to close vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday morning.
“Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.
Published Date: January 30, 2023 8:28 AM IST
Updated Date: January 30, 2023 8:30 AM IST
